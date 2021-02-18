Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:37AM CST until February 18 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Accumulating snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches. Locally higher snowfall amounts possible.
* WHERE…Mainly for portions of Southeast New Mexico, the Trans
Pecos and southern Permian Basin in West Texas.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ Today.
* IMPACTS…Roads will become slick and hazardous. Heavier snow
bands may temporarily reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.