High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 2:05PM CST until February 21 at 7:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.