Red Flag Warning issued February 27 at 11:52AM MST until February 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 111, as well as isolated
conditions in Fire Weather Zone 110 along US-90 south of Silver
City.
* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 18 to 25
mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
