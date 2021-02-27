Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 8:37PM MST until February 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwestern New Mexico desert areas mostly in Hidalgo
and Luna Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also produce blowing
dust, especially mid to late Sunday afternoon. This could
especially impact I-10 from Deming west.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
