Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, mainly Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Use caution

if you must drive.