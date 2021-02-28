High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 3:14AM CST until March 1 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments