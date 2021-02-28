Red Flag Warning issued February 28 at 1:31PM MST until February 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 111, as well as isolated
conditions in Fire Weather Zone 110 along US-90 south of
Silver City.
* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25
mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.