Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 12:10PM MST until March 1 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…West slopes of the Sacramento Mountains, northern

portions of the Tularosa Basin, Sierra county, and eastern

portions of the Black Range.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A strong cold front will bring the

potential for gusty east to northeast winds Sunday night into

Monday morning. The strongest winds will occur from 10 PM Sunday

to 2 AM Monday, when the front moves through the area. West

facing slopes of the Sacramento mountains, and northern portions

of the Tularosa Basin and Sierra county, including Truth or

Consequences, will experience the strongest wind gusts.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.