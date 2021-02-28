Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 12:10PM MST until March 1 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…West slopes of the Sacramento Mountains, northern
portions of the Tularosa Basin, Sierra county, and eastern
portions of the Black Range.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A strong cold front will bring the
potential for gusty east to northeast winds Sunday night into
Monday morning. The strongest winds will occur from 10 PM Sunday
to 2 AM Monday, when the front moves through the area. West
facing slopes of the Sacramento mountains, and northern portions
of the Tularosa Basin and Sierra county, including Truth or
Consequences, will experience the strongest wind gusts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments