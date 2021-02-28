Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 4:34AM MST until February 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwestern New Mexico desert areas in Hidalgo,
southern Grant, and Luna Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM MST today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also produce blowing
dust, especially during the mid to late afternoon hours. This
will impact Interstate 10 from Deming to the Arizona border,
particularly near the Lordsburg Playa.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects as they may get blown
around. If caught in a dust storm, completely pull off to the
side of the road and wait until visibility improves.