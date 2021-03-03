High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 1:42PM CST until March 4 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.