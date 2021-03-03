High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 2:12PM CST until March 4 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.