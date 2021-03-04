High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 2:03AM CST until March 4 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.