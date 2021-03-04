Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:51PM CST until March 4 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust could limit local visibility while
traveling.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

