Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:51PM CST until March 4 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust could limit local visibility while

traveling.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.