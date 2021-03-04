Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 2:03AM CST until March 4 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust could limit local visibility while traveling.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
