Red Flag Warning issued March 8 at 10:06PM MST until March 10 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather Zone 111. Fire weather zone 112,
mainly west of the Rio Grande on Tuesday, but all areas for
Wednesday.
* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 30
mph.Wind gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
