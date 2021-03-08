Red Flag Warning issued March 8 at 2:04PM MST until March 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MST Tuesday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from noon to

7 PM MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather Zone 111. Fire weather zone 112,

mainly west of the Rio Grande on Tuesday, but all areas for

Wednesday.

* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.