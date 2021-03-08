Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 2:10PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of southwest New Mexico lowlands west of the Rio
Grande.
* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will also likely produce blowing dust
by mid afternoon. Motorists in dust prone areas such as I-10
Deming west should use precaution if driving in those areas as
visibilities could rapidly lower.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments