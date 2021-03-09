Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 9 at 3:46PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…Far West Texas (generally along I-10).
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds of 25 mph gusting to near 40
mph has lifted a considerable amount of dust in the air,
obscuring visibilities across the area. In addition areas along
I-10 where soil has been disturbed will see local blowing dust
that could reduce visibilities significantly for motorists at
times.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Comments