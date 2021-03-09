Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 9 at 3:46PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust.

* WHERE…Far West Texas (generally along I-10).

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds of 25 mph gusting to near 40

mph has lifted a considerable amount of dust in the air,

obscuring visibilities across the area. In addition areas along

I-10 where soil has been disturbed will see local blowing dust

that could reduce visibilities significantly for motorists at

times.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.