Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 9 at 3:46PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind
Advisory, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico Generally along I-10).
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds of 30 mph gusting to near 45
mph has lifted a considerable amount of dust in the air,
obscuring visibilities across the area. In addition several
dust channels along I-10 have become active his afternoon and
are reducing visibilities significantly for motorists at times.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments