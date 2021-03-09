High Wind Warning issued March 9 at 12:15PM CST until March 10 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
11 PM MST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from
Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments