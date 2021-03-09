Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 1:47PM MST until March 10 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 055 and 056 for Wednesday.
* WIND…Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.