Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 1:58PM MST until March 10 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Along and adjacent to east slopes of mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some blowing dust is possible. Visibilities
could be reduced to 5 miles and motorists should use caution
near the blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
