Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 1:58PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Most of southwest New Mexico lowlands west of the Rio

Grande.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will also likely produce blowing dust

by mid afternoon. Motorists in dust prone areas such as I-10

from Deming west should use precaution if driving in those

areas as visibilities could rapidly lower.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.