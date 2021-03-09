Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 3:46PM MST until March 10 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 6 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds of 25 mph gusting to near 40

mph has lifted a considerable amount of dust in the air,

obscuring visibilities across the area. In addition areas along

US Highway 54 where soil has been disturbed will see local

blowing dust that could reduce visibilities significantly for

motorists at times.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.