Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 3:46PM MST until March 10 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 6 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds of 25 mph gusting to near 40
mph has lifted a considerable amount of dust in the air,
obscuring visibilities across the area. In addition areas along
US Highway 54 where soil has been disturbed will see local
blowing dust that could reduce visibilities significantly for
motorists at times.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.