Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 9:40PM MST until March 10 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. Generally
along and just downwind of higher terrain.
* WHEN…Continues until 7 AM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While most areas will see less wind
overnight as opposed to earlier Tuesday, strong winds near
mountaintop levels will continue through the overnight. This
will allow for stronger winds along east slopes of mountains as
well overnight.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.