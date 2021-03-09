Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 9:40PM MST until March 10 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. Generally

along and just downwind of higher terrain.

* WHEN…Continues until 7 AM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While most areas will see less wind

overnight as opposed to earlier Tuesday, strong winds near

mountaintop levels will continue through the overnight. This

will allow for stronger winds along east slopes of mountains as

well overnight.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.