Red Flag Warning issued March 10 at 1:24PM MST until March 10 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM

MST Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…All fire weather zones in southwest and south

central New Mexico on Thursday. NM fire zone 112 will see Red

Flag conditions primarily across western locations.

* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25 mph.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…7 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.