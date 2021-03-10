Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 12:54PM CST until March 10 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Southeast New Mexico Plains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, and Eastern Culberson county.

* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/

this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.