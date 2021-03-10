Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 3:01AM CST until March 10 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Southeast New Mexico Plains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, and Eastern Culberson county.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
