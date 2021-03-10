Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 3:56AM MST until March 10 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. Generally
along and just downwind of higher terrain.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be on the increase by late
morning and become stronger during the afternoon hours.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments