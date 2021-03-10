Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 3:56AM MST until March 10 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. Generally

along and just downwind of higher terrain.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will continue for the

Sacramento Mountains and locations east of area mountains this

morning. Winds may slow for a few hours during the morning

hours, but winds will start to increase by later morning and

become stronger in the early afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.