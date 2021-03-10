Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 3:56AM MST until March 10 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. Generally
along and just downwind of higher terrain.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will continue for the
Sacramento Mountains and locations east of area mountains this
morning. Winds may slow for a few hours during the morning
hours, but winds will start to increase by later morning and
become stronger in the early afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.