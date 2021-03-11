Red Flag Warning issued March 11 at 1:12PM MST until March 11 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110 in southwestern New
Mexico this afternoon.
* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25 mph.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…7 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.