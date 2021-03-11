Red Flag Warning issued March 11 at 1:12PM MST until March 12 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM
MST Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 055 and 056 in far west
Texas.
* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25 mph.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Around 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
