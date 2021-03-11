Red Flag Warning issued March 11 at 9:15PM MST until March 12 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…All lowland fire weather zones in southwest and
south central New Mexico (NM111, 112), as well as the Sacramento
Mountains (NM113). All fire weather zones in far west Texas
(TX055, 056).
* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25 mph.
Wind gusts of up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…9 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.