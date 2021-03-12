Red Flag Warning issued March 12 at 2:47AM MST until March 12 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…All lowland fire weather zones in southwest

and south central New Mexico (NM111, 112), as well as the

Sacramento Mountains (NM113). All fire weather zones in far

west Texas (TX055, 056).

* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25

mph.Wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…9 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.