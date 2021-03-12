Red Flag Warning issued March 12 at 2:47AM MST until March 12 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…All lowland fire weather zones in southwest
and south central New Mexico (NM111, 112), as well as the
Sacramento Mountains (NM113). All fire weather zones in far
west Texas (TX055, 056).
* WIND…Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25
mph.Wind gusts of up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…9 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.