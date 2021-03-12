Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 10:46PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday

evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds may damage property and cause

power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile

vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.