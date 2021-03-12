Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 10:46PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth and El Paso county in Far West
Texas and portions of Otero and eastern Dona Ana county in
South Central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur just
downwind of the higher terrain, including eastern slopes of the
Franklin and Organ mountains. Some blowing dust is possible.
Visibilities could be reduced to 5 miles and motorists should
use caution near the blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.