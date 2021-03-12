Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 10:46PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth and El Paso county in Far West

Texas and portions of Otero and eastern Dona Ana county in

South Central New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur just

downwind of the higher terrain, including eastern slopes of the

Franklin and Organ mountains. Some blowing dust is possible.

Visibilities could be reduced to 5 miles and motorists should

use caution near the blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.