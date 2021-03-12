Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 9:26PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth and El Paso county in Far West

Texas and portions of Otero and eastern Dona Ana county in

South Central New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur just

downwind of the higher terrain, including eastern slopes of the

Franklin and Organ mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.