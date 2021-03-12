Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 9:26PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth and El Paso county in Far West
Texas and portions of Otero and eastern Dona Ana county in
South Central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur just
downwind of the higher terrain, including eastern slopes of the
Franklin and Organ mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments