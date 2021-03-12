Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 9:26PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.
For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday
evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds may damage property and cause
power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile
vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.