High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 2:17PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of the Gila Region.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur over the

peaks of the Blacks Range on down the eastern slopes towards

Hillsboro and Kingston. In addition to the wind, patchy blowing

dust could reduce visibilities at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.