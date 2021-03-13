High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 2:17PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to midnight

MDT Sunday night. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MST this

evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected later

Sunday morning and through the afternoon, especially on the

eastern slopes. In addition to the wind, patchy blowing

dust could reduce visibilities at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.