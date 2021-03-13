High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 2:21AM CST until March 14 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST early this morning to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.