High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 8:29PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected over high

exposed rides and over eastern slopes. In addition to the wind,

patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3 miles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.