High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 9:45PM CST until March 14 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 90 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.