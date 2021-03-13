Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 1:44PM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor,

Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati

Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains Foothills and

Presidio Valley.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening for the Red Flag

Warning and Sunday afternoon and early evening for the Fire

Weather Watch.

* WINDS…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any

fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning

is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.