Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 1:44PM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor,
Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati
Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains Foothills and
Presidio Valley.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening for the Red Flag
Warning and Sunday afternoon and early evening for the Fire
Weather Watch.
* WINDS…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning
is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.