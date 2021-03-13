Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 1:44PM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Davis

Mountains.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening for the Red Flag

Warning and Sunday afternoon and early evening for the Fire

Weather Watch.

* WINDS…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the plains.

West winds 45 to 65 with gusts near 85 mph possible in the

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any

fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning

is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.