Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 1:44PM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Davis
Mountains.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening for the Red Flag
Warning and Sunday afternoon and early evening for the Fire
Weather Watch.
* WINDS…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the plains.
West winds 45 to 65 with gusts near 85 mph possible in the
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning
is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.