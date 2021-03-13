Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 3:41AM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS

OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND

DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, AND SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening for the Red Flag

Warning and Sunday afternoon and early evening for the Fire

Weather Watch.

* WINDS…Southwest to west 30 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

for the mountains and southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph for the plains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Between 10 to 20 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 6 or near critical to critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any

fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning

is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.