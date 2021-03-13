Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 3:41AM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern
Culberson County.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 7 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning
is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
