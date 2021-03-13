Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 3:41AM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern

Culberson County.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* RFTI…5 to 7 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any

fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning

is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.