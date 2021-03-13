Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 3:41AM CST until March 13 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Davis Mountains.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening for the Red Flag
Warning and Sunday afternoon and early evening for the Fire
Weather Watch.
* WINDS…Southwest to west 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 6 or near critical to critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning
is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
