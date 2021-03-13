Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:27PM CST until March 13 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 45

mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory is in effect until this evening.

For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.