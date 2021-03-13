Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:27PM CST until March 13 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 45
mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory is in effect until this evening.
For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.