Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:17PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the Wind Advisory Sunday, west winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern El Paso, Hudspeth and southeastern Otero
counties.
* WHEN…For the first advisory, until 8 PM MST this evening. For
the Wind Advisory Sunday, from 6 AM to 8 PM MDT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected on the
eastern slopes of the Franklin Mountains. In addition to the
wind, patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3
miles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.